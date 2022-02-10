Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,461 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

