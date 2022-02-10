Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 11,414 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

