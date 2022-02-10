Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,730,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE:RS opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

