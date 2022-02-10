Profund Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.