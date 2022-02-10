Profund Advisors LLC Buys 828 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.