Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

