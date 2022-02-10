Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $50,135,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

