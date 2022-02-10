Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

