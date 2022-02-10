Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 528.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 91,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $424.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

