Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

