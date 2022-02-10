Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 478,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,285,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 298,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

