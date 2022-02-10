Private Ltd Gic Sells 4,027,062 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

