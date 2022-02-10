Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.50. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 29,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

