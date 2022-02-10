Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as high as C$17.68. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 704,761 shares changing hands.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

