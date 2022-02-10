Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.13.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD traded up C$1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$62.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.74.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.