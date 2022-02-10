PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSK. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.97.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE PSK opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.37 and a 12 month high of C$17.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.