Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

