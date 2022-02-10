Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Blackbaud accounts for 1.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,059.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.