Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Blackbaud accounts for 1.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Blackbaud Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
