PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,754. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

