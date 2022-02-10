Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.23) to GBX 1,170 ($15.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($19.54).

POLY opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

