Polychain Monsters Trading Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013942 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $921,901.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107963 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

