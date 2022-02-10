PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $610,818.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.59 or 0.07080316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.90 or 0.99518574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006098 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 28,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

