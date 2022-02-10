Polkadex Market Cap Tops $46.56 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00017771 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $347,851.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.46 or 0.07232869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.30 or 0.99912939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

