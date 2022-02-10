Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,393 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.14 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

