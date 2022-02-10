Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Vericel were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $10,384,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $7,474,000.

VCEL stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,650.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

