Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $256,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 87.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in XPeng by 90.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

