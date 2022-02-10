Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Acquires A$41,018.83 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Daniel Foggo purchased 34,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,018.83 ($29,091.37).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plenti Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Daniel Foggo purchased 18,000 shares of Plenti Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,798.00 ($15,459.57).

The company has a current ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 78.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,393.94.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the consumer fintech and investment business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. Plenti Group Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.