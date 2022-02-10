Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE POLY opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

