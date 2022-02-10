Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 200.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 141,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,600. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

