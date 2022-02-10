Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $897.93 million, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.