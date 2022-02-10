Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE:PBI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $897.93 million, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
