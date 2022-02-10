Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.79 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $149.68. 8,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

