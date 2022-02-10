Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

