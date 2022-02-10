Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,097 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 419,482 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

