Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Down 4.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 146,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 303,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market cap of C$250.60 million and a PE ratio of -82.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,541,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,660,097.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 606,000 shares of company stock worth $409,435.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.