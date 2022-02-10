Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PHUN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 33,275,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,246. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

