Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

