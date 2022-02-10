Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $19.57. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 866 shares traded.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $793.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

