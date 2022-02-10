Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 405.02 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 443.60. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

