Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.24) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.46. The company has a market capitalization of £177.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($132,521.97).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

