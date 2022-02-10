Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €250.00 ($287.36) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.67 ($253.64).

Shares of RI stock opened at €191.90 ($220.57) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

