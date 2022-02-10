Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €221.08 ($254.12).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA RI traded up €1.60 ($1.84) on Thursday, reaching €191.90 ($220.57). The company had a trading volume of 360,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €204.00 and its 200-day moving average is €196.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.