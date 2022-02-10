Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

PFGC opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $534,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

