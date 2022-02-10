PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.670-$6.670 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 231,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The company has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.