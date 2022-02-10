PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.670-$6.670 EPS.
NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 231,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The company has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.