Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 65,541 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,541 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MYTE. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

