Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 24,132 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global-e Online worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of GLBE opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

