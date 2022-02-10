Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

