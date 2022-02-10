Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,267 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,063,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

