Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,632 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of A10 Networks worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

