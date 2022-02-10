PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 28,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

