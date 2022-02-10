Pendle (PENDLE) Hits Market Cap of $31.07 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and $501,662.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.06 or 0.07222847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.28 or 0.99699535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

